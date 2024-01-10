Menu
South West

Abiodun seeks approval of FTZ for Remo economic zone

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

ABEOKUTA-Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has pleaded with the federal government to approve the operation of Remo economic zone as a Free Trade Zone, FTZ.

The governor, who made the plea when he received the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Nkiruka Uzoka Anite, and her team in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, noted that the approval was needed to enable processing companies that have signed to process their raw materials in the zone commence operations.

He said the zone would record multiple processing companies willing to sign up to begin work in the zone in the next one year, if the approval was given, saying out of six special agro processing zone, the state had the highest number.

Abiodun said: “We have impending application for the Remo Economic Zone in your office as a Special Economic Zone that enjoys the status of a Free Trade Zone,

The entire economic zone is being developed in partnership between the state government and the third party, and we have located the airport as one of the Enablars of it own. Part of the requirements that we signed with our partner was that this economic zone will be Free Trade Zone.

“It allows all the processing companies all over the world who have already signed to process in that zone to process the raw materials that will be brought from all over the state and the zone. They can export them to other parts of the continent.

“We are aware that when you assumed office, you decided to review the numbers of Free Trade Zones that we have in the country and decide on which ones are truly required, needed, and deserving.”

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

