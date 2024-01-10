Abdul Imoyo for Burial January 18 in Lagos

The remains of a renowned journalist and media relations guru, Mr Abdul Imoyo, will be committed to Mother Earth on Thursday, January 18, 2024, in Lagos.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Association of Corporate and Marketing Communications Professionals in Banks in Nigeria (ACAMB) said on Wednesday, January 17, there would be a Service of Songs by 5 pm at the Harbour Point Event Centre on 4, Wilmot Point Road, Victoria Island, Lagos

The next day, according to the disclosure signed by the group’s president, Mr Rasheed Bolarinwa, there would be a funeral service by 11 am at the RCCG Olive Tree Parish, Banana Island Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, with an interment, which is strictly private and reserved for family members and few guests.

Mr Imoyo, before his demise on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at First Cardiology, Ikoyi, Lagos, after a brief illness, was the Publicity Secretary of ACAMB. He was also the Media Relations Officer of Access Bank.

ACAMB, which said it announced the funeral rites of Mr Imoyo with the permission of his family, described him as a highly regarded corporate media manager and journalist, who left “behind a legacy of excellence in the field of corporate communications.”

