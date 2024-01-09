Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Two Students of Akwa Ibom Polytechnic Crushed to death

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two students of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, have been crushed to death by a truck.

The incident happened on Monday, January 9, few metres away from the school’s premises, near Ikot Inyang village junction, along Aba Road in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area.

The truck driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the female students, killing them on the spot.

The deceased, Abasifreke Okon, and Irene Edwin from Ikot Abasi and Ibesikpo Asutan LGA respectively, were preparing for their practical examinations scheduled for Wednesday. Jan. 10.

Both of them were ND 2 Science Laboratory Technology students and were described as best friends. They were supposed to have completed their academic programme after their exams on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the management of the polytechnic postponed the examinations.

Confirming the incident, Akwa Ibom State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Matthew Olonisaye, attributed the accident to reckless driving. He urged drivers to make the maintenance of their vehicles a top priority.

Olonisaye said: “It actually happened, it’s because of loss of control by the driver. We advise drivers to abide with the rules that guide the usage of the road, they should not be in a hurry.

“Drivers should also make vehicle maintenance a priority for any life lost cannot come back. An accident does not just happen, it is caused. I commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
ASUU condemns FG’s plan to create 42 more universities
Next article
Analysts ask Tinubu to unify banking, NIN to boost diaspora confidence in Nigeria’s banking sector
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Exclusive: NNPC to Supply Dangote Refinery with Four Crude Cargoes in February

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
London/Abuja, Jan 9 (Naija247news)** - Nigeria's state oil company...

Google faces $1.67 bln damages demand at AI-related patent trial

News Wire News Wire -
BOSTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) went...

Analysts ask Tinubu to unify banking, NIN to boost diaspora confidence in Nigeria’s banking sector

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
Analysts emphasize the importance of the Tinubu administration implementing...

ASUU condemns FG’s plan to create 42 more universities

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Exclusive: NNPC to Supply Dangote Refinery with Four Crude Cargoes in February

Oil Markets 0
London/Abuja, Jan 9 (Naija247news)** - Nigeria's state oil company...

Google faces $1.67 bln damages demand at AI-related patent trial

Big Tech 0
BOSTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) went...

Analysts ask Tinubu to unify banking, NIN to boost diaspora confidence in Nigeria’s banking sector

Digital Economy 0
Analysts emphasize the importance of the Tinubu administration implementing...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading

%d