Two Students of Akwa Ibom Polytechnic Crushed to death

January 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two students of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, have been crushed to death by a truck.

The incident happened on Monday, January 9, few metres away from the school’s premises, near Ikot Inyang village junction, along Aba Road in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area.

The truck driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the female students, killing them on the spot.

The deceased, Abasifreke Okon, and Irene Edwin from Ikot Abasi and Ibesikpo Asutan LGA respectively, were preparing for their practical examinations scheduled for Wednesday. Jan. 10.

Both of them were ND 2 Science Laboratory Technology students and were described as best friends. They were supposed to have completed their academic programme after their exams on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the management of the polytechnic postponed the examinations.

Confirming the incident, Akwa Ibom State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Matthew Olonisaye, attributed the accident to reckless driving. He urged drivers to make the maintenance of their vehicles a top priority.

Olonisaye said: “It actually happened, it’s because of loss of control by the driver. We advise drivers to abide with the rules that guide the usage of the road, they should not be in a hurry.

“Drivers should also make vehicle maintenance a priority for any life lost cannot come back. An accident does not just happen, it is caused. I commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives.”. (www.naija247news.com).

