Politics & Govt News

Tinubu govt pushes Nigeria’s aviation challenges to 2024

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 9,2024.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, will have to tackle Nigeria’s 65-year-old aviation challenges in the new year.

The sector continues to battle Infrastructure deficiencies, political interference, safety issues, financial instability, regulatory obstacles, security threats and high operational costs, flight delays, cancellations and high fares.

Some of the unpleasant experiences of air travellers in Nigeria which lingered in 2024 include arbitrary airfares, misplacement and mishandling of passengers’ luggage, unfavourable airport waiting lounges, discourteous airline staff, failure to implement the passengers’ bill of rights, corrupt practices, among others.

This is why an expert, Captain Ado Sanusi, Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractor, noted that an ineffective regulatory framework was a major setback for the country’s aviation industry in 2023.

But in defense, the former Managing Director of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Muhu Musa blamed high-interest rates and operational costs for the challenges in the country’s aviation industry.

According to data from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the country’s sector, in its about 65 years of existence, has 20 airports, 23 active domestic airlines, 554 licensed pilots, 913 licensed engineers and 1700 cabin personnel.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is an important destination for over 22 foreign carriers. Nigeria currently has Bilateral Air Services Agreements with over 90 countries. Despite this, the country has yet to fully enjoy the economic benefits.

Nigeria Air saga

Nigeria Air, NA, was one of the biggest controversies in Nigeria’s aviation sector and, by extension, the economy in 2023.

Recall that the ex-minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had conducted a controversial unveiling of $300 million worth of purported Nigeria Air on May 26 2023, three days before the end of former president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration after its launch on July 18 2018.

Meanwhile, details revealed that the unveiled airline was a chartered Ethiopia Airline, an operator who owes 49 per cent of the NA project.

After the controversies that surrounded the Nigeria Air and airport concessions, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced its suspension in September until the investigation of findings was presented to President Bola Tinubu.

However, months after the Nigeria Air debacle, Nigerians are yet to hear the outcome of the investigation against Sirika and his accomplices.

Air crashes and incidents in 2023

Last year, several aviation crashes and incidents cast aspersions on the country’s air safety.

Furthermore, the sector’s recent performance at the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, safety audit, scoring 70 per cent, has sparked debate among stakeholders, with some insisting that it was a failure.

For instance, four people narrowly escaped death after a helicopter crashed in the Oba Akran area of Ikeja, Lagos State, on August 1, 2023. The incident occurred close to a branch of the United Bank for Africa. The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services confirmed the incident.

On November 5, 2023, the Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, and 12 other passengers and flight crew narrowly escaped a tragic fate as their HS 125 aircraft, bearing nationality and registration marks 5N-AMM, operated by Flint Aero, crashed in Ibadan.

A Boeing 737 passenger jet belonging to Aero Contractors Airlines on November 12 crash-landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, leading to the closure of the runway.

At least 62 passengers escaped death on November 14, 2023, as an aircraft belonging to a Nigerian airline, Value Jet skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State.

The rise in incidents of plane crashes has created tension among Nigerians over the safety of the country’s airspace.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

