Politics & Govt News

Sadiya Finally Arrives EFCC Headquarters Over N37.1bn ‘Fraud’

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 9,2024.

A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has finally submitted herself for investigation at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

The ex-minister, who is being probed over the sum of N37,170,855,753.44 that was allegedly laundered under her watch through a contractor, James Okwete, arrived at the EFCC office on Monday morning.

Umar-Farouq was billed to face the crack detectives of the EFCC around 10:00am last Wednesday over alleged fraud, but was absent, citing health challenges.

Daily Trust had reported that the former minister, who served under the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, was invited last week by the anti-graft agency following a probe that was launched into her activities in the ministry.

Some sources had told Daily Trust that some other officials who worked with her had equally been invited for different days in order to provide an insight into how the affairs of the ministry were run in the last six years.

However, in a post via X on Monday morning, the embattled former minister said she had just arrived at the commission’s headquarters to offer clarifications.

“I have, at my behest, arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the commission is investigating,” she wrote.

In her previous post on X, she had denied any complicity in the alleged crime.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

