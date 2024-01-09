Menu
Security NewsCrimeWatch

Police arrest 30 suspects, 63 vehicles, guns in Anambra

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Anambra says it rescued two kidnap victims and arrested no fewer than 30 suspected criminals between Dec. 1, 2023, to date.

Aderemi Adeoye, the Commissioner of Police in the state, made this known at a conference in Awka on Monday, on the yuletide operations conducted by the command.

Adeoye said 12 suspects were arrested for kidnapping, nine for alleged armed robbery, six for cultism and three over alleged insurgency.

He said 11 vehicles, 12 firearms and 40 ammunition were recovered from the suspects within the period.

The CP however said two police personnel from Enugu command were killed by a gang of assailants at Uga Roundabout in Aguata Local Government area of the state.

Adeoye said that police operatives traced the culprits to their camp in Ogboji forest where two of the criminals were gunned down.

He said the Police also apprehended one Emmanuel Orjiakor from Oba, a notorious armed robber and kidnapper, who sustained gunshot injuries in an encounter with operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Group.

He added that one Obinna Ekwunife, 27 was arrested on Dec. 1, in relation to the kidnap of one Emmanuel Tobechukwu, who transferred N9 million to a POS operator as ransom.

“On Dec. 2, Police Operatives arrested one Olobo Ibrahim, 47, a receiver of a robbed Lexus SUV along Kwata Junction, Awka.

“On Dec. 5, Police Operatives attached to Rapid Response and Anti-Kidnap Squad, in collaboration with men of Obosi vigilante group, arrested one Samson Ubon, 31 and Efobi Ekene, 29, both of Obosi.

“Upon interrogation, they confessed to be involved in the kidnap of one Obioma Godswill from Delta.

“They further stated that they normally lure their victims using facebook accounts with pictures of beautiful ladies to their hideout where they keep them and collect ransom before they are released.

“The suspects are assisting operatives to arrest other gang members,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

