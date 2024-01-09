Menu
Nigerian Army destroyed 233 illegal refineries in Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Rivers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, has announced that it destroyed 233 illegal refineries during “Operation Still Waters 3’’ in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, and Rivers States in 2023.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the division, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdulsalam disclosed on the sideline of the 2023 West African Social Activities celebration of the army in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam noted that 1,112 suspected oil thieves and 72 trucks and other vehicles were impounded during the special military exercise in the four states.

He said:

“In 2023, we completed scheduled exercises with a lot of positive gains. Worthy of note is the field training exercise tagged “Exercise Still Waters 3.’’

“The exercise has gone a long way in curtailing criminal activities and other heinous crimes in the 6 Division’s area of responsibility.

“Throughout the exercise, we were able to make 1,112 arrests; destroyed 233 illegal refineries, and seized 1,111,900 million litres of illegally refined petroleum products.

“Troops also impounded 72 trucks and other vehicles and recovered more than 356 arms and ammunitions during the period.’’

Furthermore, the GOC said that the Nigerian Army would consolidate its achievements in 2023 to ensure it achieves zero tolerance for oil theft in 2024.

“We must ensure zero tolerance for oil theft and activities that will affect peace and stability across the Niger Delta and the country.

“We will continue to contentiously perform our constitutional roles to defend democratic values.

“We will not rest, and we will continue to go after criminals who attack us until we get them and make them pay a higher price for their crimes,” he stressed.

Abdulsalam also gave the assurance that the GOC gave assurance that the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, would do whatever it took to ensure that crude oil output rose in 2024.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

