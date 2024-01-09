Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Nigeria secures a $1 billion deal with a Chinese firm to combat gas flaring

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Chinese firm Beijing Zhogmin Xinjunlong New Energy Technology Company Ltd. and Nigerian firm NIGUS International have inked a groundbreaking $1 billion deal to finance and implement gas flaring solutions in Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This significant agreement aims to curb gas flaring, propelling Nigeria into the realm of Green Sustainable Energy Production.

During the signing ceremony, HRH Malik Ado Ibrahim, CEO and Chairman of NIGUS, highlighted the partnership’s goal to integrate state-of-the-art technology for converting flared gas into commercial use.

The innovative technology includes Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) processes, generating synthetic diesel to enhance the energy mix, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for export, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas).

GTL technology, converting natural gas into high-quality liquid fuels, such as gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel, will play a crucial role in this initiative.

Malik Ado Ibrahim emphasized that the collaboration between NIGUS and the Chinese company aims to bring a clean climate economy to Nigeria, extracting value from currently wasted resources and providing lower-cost energy solutions.

Nigeria, with a staggering 90% of produced gas being flared, seeks to significantly reduce its carbon footprint through this strategic partnership.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira’s 38.9% depreciation against the USD in three months raises economic concerns in Nigeria.
Next article
Investors Gain N363 billion, Market Capitalisation grows by 0.83%
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Bayelsa Police Commence Investigation on the death of mother of three

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bayelsa State Police Command The Police Command...

Katsina Police Arrest Man with 45 bags of Cannabis, 500 bottles of ‘suck and die solution

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Katsina State Police Command has arrested...

UBA surpasses N1trn market capitalisation mark

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc,...

DMO lists two FG savings bonds for subscription in first 2024 offer

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) listed...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bayelsa Police Commence Investigation on the death of mother of three

CrimeWatch 0
January 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bayelsa State Police Command The Police Command...

Katsina Police Arrest Man with 45 bags of Cannabis, 500 bottles of ‘suck and die solution

CrimeWatch 0
January 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Katsina State Police Command has arrested...

UBA surpasses N1trn market capitalisation mark

Companies & Markets 0
January 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading

%d