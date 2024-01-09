Menu
Nigeria Govt To Begin Full Contactless Passport Application, Home Delivery From March

The Federal Government says plans are almost “ready” for the commencement of full contactless passport application and the delivery of the same to applicants via courier.

“Starting March 8, Nigerians will no longer have to come to our offices for their biometric,” the Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today. “They can do it from the comfort of their homes and have their passports delivered to them.”

– Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior#PoliticsToday#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/4dOCJzGhiH
— Channels Television (@channelstv) January 8, 2024

The minister spoke hours after the automated passport application portal was opened to the public, a fulfillment of the promise he made late last year.

“The whole solution is almost ready. We have phase one, phase two, and phase three. This is phase one that we have delivered. Phase two is the one in the diaspora. The one in the diaspora will be delivered on February 8. Then phase three is the contactless biometric whereby you don’t even need to go again and that’s March 8,” Tunji-Ojo explained.

“I guarantee you that in two months’ time, you sit at home, do your biometrics, fill in your delivery address and we send it to you via courier.”

Poised To Deliver

Minister of Interior Olubumni-Tunji-Ojo on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Monday, January 8, 2024.

According to him, Nigerians should hold the ministry to its promises, expressing optimism that passport application in the country will become a much more seamless process soon.
“The Ministry of Interior is poised towards delivery of every promise that we made,” he maintained.

“With this now, the only thing you need to do there: you have an appointment, you just go there, take your biometrics. No picture and nobody is looking at your documents,” the minister added.

%d