Nigeria’s Dangote reclaims top position on Forbes Africa’s list

January 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Aliko Dangote has reclaimed his post as the richest person in Africa.

This is according to the latest Forbes Real-Time Billionaires ranking.

Recall that South African business tycoon, Johann Ruper, took over the position from Africa’s richest last week.

But, according to the ranking as of January 8, Dangote’s net worth improved by $10 million to $10.1 billion, while Rupert’s net worth as of January 8 was $10 billion, down from $10.7 billion as of January 30, 2023.

The head of Dangote Group is ranked 191st on the Forbes list, while Rupert is ranked 197th worldwide.

The Nigerian businessman became Nigeria’s first billionaire in 2007.

He reportedly added $9.2 billion to his personal wealth in 2013, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him the 30th-richest person in the world at the time and the richest person in Africa.

In 2015, the HSBC leaks revealed that Dangote was a HSBC client and that he had assets in a tax haven in the British Virgin Islands.

As of June 2022, he is the wealthiest person in Africa, with an estimated net worth of US$20 billion. (www.naija247news.com).

