NGX, PenCom Partner to Enhance PFAs Equity Participation with NGX Pension Broad Index

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the National Pension Commission (PenCom) have joined forces to enhance the participation of Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in the equities market.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Currently, 84 equities are featured in the NGX Pension Broad Index, a benchmark launched on June 15, 2023, aimed at providing a more comprehensive measure for equities investment within the pension industry.

Since its inception, the NGX Pension Broad Index has demonstrated robust performance, standing out for its diversified composition across key sectors such as Banking, Insurance, Oil & Gas, Consumer Goods, and Industrial Goods. Mr. Jude Chiemeka, Acting CEO of NGX, expressed gratitude for the insightful partnership with PenCom, emphasizing their shared commitment to transparency, compliance, and growth in the Nigerian capital market.

The approval from the National Pension Commission for the NGX Pension Broad Index (NGXPENBRD) to serve as the benchmark index for Nigeria’s Pension industry equity investment portfolios enhances its credibility as a reliable measure for evaluating equity performance in pension industry investments.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...