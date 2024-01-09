Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Naira’s 38.9% depreciation against the USD in three months raises economic concerns in Nigeria.

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Nigerian naira has undergone a 38.9% depreciation against the US dollar at the official Investors & Exporters (I&E) window of the Central Bank of Nigeria in the past three months, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

From October 3, 2023, to January 3, 2024, the naira’s value plunged from N745.19/$ to N1035.12/$.

Despite efforts by the government to enhance Foreign Exchange (FX) market liquidity, the naira has continued its decline, causing concerns among manufacturers and the organized private sector (OPS).

The recent injection of $2.25 billion from the African Import-Export Bank and other measures has not yielded positive results.

The naira’s persistent slide raises apprehensions about the country’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI).

Manufacturers, including the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), express worry over the potential impact on operations and foresee potential downsizing of staff if the forex scarcity persists.

Despite the removal of the naira rate cap and other interventions, the naira remains volatile, posing challenges for businesses and necessitating urgent comprehensive measures by the Central Bank to stabilize the foreign exchange market.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Injury Woes Mount for Super Eagles as Victor Boniface Joins Wilfred Ndidi on AFCON Sidelines
Next article
Nigeria secures a $1 billion deal with a Chinese firm to combat gas flaring
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Bayelsa Police Commence Investigation on the death of mother of three

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bayelsa State Police Command The Police Command...

Katsina Police Arrest Man with 45 bags of Cannabis, 500 bottles of ‘suck and die solution

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Katsina State Police Command has arrested...

UBA surpasses N1trn market capitalisation mark

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc,...

DMO lists two FG savings bonds for subscription in first 2024 offer

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) listed...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bayelsa Police Commence Investigation on the death of mother of three

CrimeWatch 0
January 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bayelsa State Police Command The Police Command...

Katsina Police Arrest Man with 45 bags of Cannabis, 500 bottles of ‘suck and die solution

CrimeWatch 0
January 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Katsina State Police Command has arrested...

UBA surpasses N1trn market capitalisation mark

Companies & Markets 0
January 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading

%d