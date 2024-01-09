Naira’s 38.9% depreciation against the USD in three months raises economic concerns in Nigeria.

The Nigerian naira has undergone a 38.9% depreciation against the US dollar at the official Investors & Exporters (I&E) window of the Central Bank of Nigeria in the past three months, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

From October 3, 2023, to January 3, 2024, the naira’s value plunged from N745.19/$ to N1035.12/$.

Despite efforts by the government to enhance Foreign Exchange (FX) market liquidity, the naira has continued its decline, causing concerns among manufacturers and the organized private sector (OPS).

The recent injection of $2.25 billion from the African Import-Export Bank and other measures has not yielded positive results.

The naira’s persistent slide raises apprehensions about the country’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI).

Manufacturers, including the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), express worry over the potential impact on operations and foresee potential downsizing of staff if the forex scarcity persists.

Despite the removal of the naira rate cap and other interventions, the naira remains volatile, posing challenges for businesses and necessitating urgent comprehensive measures by the Central Bank to stabilize the foreign exchange market.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...