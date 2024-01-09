Naira appreciates to N856.57/$1 in the official market

January 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira further gained against the dollar on Monday, 8th December 2024 at the official market.

Data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed that the local currency appreciated 1.45% to close at N856.57 to a dollar at the close of business.

This represents an N12.56 gain or a 1.45% increase in the local currency compared to the N869.13 closed the previous day.

Similarly, the naira appreciated at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1245/$1, representing a 0.80% increase over what it closed the previous day, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1235.17/$1. (www.naija247news.com).

