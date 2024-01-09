Menu
Politics & Govt News

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu arrives EFCC office for interrogation

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 9,2024.

Suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, arrived at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Headquarters this morning January 9 where she will be interrogated over the alleged N585 million fraud in her ministry.

Edu, who was suspended on Monday, January 8, by President Bola Tinubu, was accused of paying the humanitarian fund into a private account. The N585 million was meant for payment of grants to vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Cross River and Ogun states.

Edu is the first minister to be suspended from office since members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) were sworn in in August last year.(www.naija247news.com)

