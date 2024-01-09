Menu
Katsina Police Arrest Man with 45 bags of Cannabis, 500 bottles of ‘suck and die solution

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 9, 2023.

Katsina State Police Command has arrested one Muhammad Isma’il with 45 bags of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa.

ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, the spokesman of the command, on Monday said the 30-year-old suspect was arrested in Malumfashi.

According to him, other exhibits allegedly recovered from the suspect included 500 bottles of ‘suck and die solution’ and some quantities of D5 tablets.

“On Jan. 3, 2024, based on credible intelligence received from a reliable source, the command succeeded in arresting the suspected notorious drug baron, a resident of B.C.G.A. Quarters, Malumfashi.

“Nemesis caught up with him when information about his suspected nefarious activities was received by the Malumfashi divisional police station.

“Detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer Malumfashi, swung into action and succeeded in arresting the suspect,” Sadiq-Aliyu said.

He added that a search of the premises of the suspect led to the recovery of the illicit substances and drugs.

The spokesman claimed that the suspected drugs dealer had acknowledged ownership of the illicit drugs and 45 bags of Indian hemp.

Sadiq-Aliyu further said that Isma’il had named one Ibrahim Kisko, now at large, as his accomplice.

“Meanwhile, the suspect and exhibits will be transferred to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency for further discreet investigation,” he said. (www.naija247news.com).

