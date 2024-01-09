Investors Gain N363 billion, Market Capitalisation grows by 0.83%

January 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Positive sentiment persists on the floor of Nigerian stock market on Monday, as the market gained five out of the five trading sessions in the year 2024.

The All Share Index appreciated by 0.83%, closing at 80,328.57 points from the previous close of 79,664.66 points.

Investors gained N363 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.83% to close at N43.957 trillion from the previous close of N43.594 trillion.

An aggregate of 1.19 billion units of shares were traded in 16,081 deals, valued at N15.26 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 54 equities emerged as gainers against 18 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Cornerstone Insurance, CUTIX, Jaiz Bank, Berger Paints, OMATEK and LASACO led other gainers with 10.00% growth each.

Wema Bank, Sterling Bank and Royal Exchange among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.89%, 9.88% and 9.88% respectively.

Percentage Losers

DAAR Communication led other price decliners as it shed 9.30% of its share price to close at N1.17 from the previous close of N1.29.

ETERNA OIL and CWG among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.79% and 7.05% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 298 million units of its shares in 2,052 deals, valued at about N4 billion.

FCMB traded about 106 million units of its shares in 702 deals, valued at about N1 billion.

Fidelity traded about 87.7 million units of its shares in 861 deals, valued at N71.19 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

