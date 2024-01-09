Menu
Injury Woes Mount for Super Eagles as Victor Boniface Joins Wilfred Ndidi on AFCON Sidelines

By: Emman Tochi

In a blow to the Super Eagles’ AFCON 2023 campaign, Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface joins Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi on the sidelines due to injury, leaving Nigeria without two key players for the tournament.

The absence of Boniface, a prolific goal scorer, adds to the challenges for the three-time African champions as they prepare to compete without one of Europe’s standout forwards.

Expressing his disappointment on social media, Boniface revealed his injury setback just six days before the AFCON, echoing the earlier loss of Ndidi.

Despite the setback, Boniface wished the team well in an Instagram post, while he heads back to Germany for a six-week recovery from a groin injury.

Nigeria’s Head Coach Jose Peseiro is now tasked with finding a replacement for the 23-year-old forward just days before the AFCON kicks off.

