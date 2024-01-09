Menu
Imo Police arrest suspected kidnapper of Imo monarch and FRSC official

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested one of the suspected kidnappers of a traditional ruler, HRH Eze Samuel Ohiri and an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Sabinus Ugwuebu.

Spokesperson of the command, Henry Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, said the operatives stormed what they suspect to be a criminal hideout of the outlawed indigenous People of Biafra and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network.

According to the PPRO, the police worked with the military and they engaged the IPOB/ESN militants at their camp at Ihite Owerre, in Orlu LGA.

“Following cases of kidnapping involving Mr. Sabinus Ugwuebu, ‘m’, a Road Safety Officer, and HRH Eze Ohiri, former Eze Imo as victims, Police operatives in robust synergy with the Military on 08/01/2023 at about 0330hrs stormed a suspected terrorist camp at Ihite Owerri, in Orlu LGA of Imo State, and arrested one suspect, while others escaped with gunshot injuries after a protracted gunfight with the terrorists,” the PPRO stated.

“The arrested suspect, who is believed to be a member of the ESN terrorist group may lead to where the kidnapped victims are,” he said.

“On searching the camp, we recovered road safety uniforms of the kidnapped officer, Sabinus Ugwuebu,”

He said the police recovered one pump action gun, two double barrel guns, two single barrel guns, 54 rounds of live cartridges, military uniforms, six motorcycles and a box containing locally made explosives from the camp.

“A concerted investigative effort is in progress to arrest the fleeing suspects and possibly rescue the kidnapped victims. They will be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation,” he said.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Aboki Danjuma reiterates that the Command will continue to work closely with the Military and other relevant security agencies towards stamping out all forms of crime and criminality in the State and vows that the Command will not rest until the kidnapped victims are released and the culprits brought to book. ”

Danjuma also reaffirmed the Command’s resolve to work harmoniously with the military and other security agencies in stamping out violent crimes in the State.(www.naija247news.com).

