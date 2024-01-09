FMC Lagos employs retired medical specialists to boost depleted workforce

January 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebute Metta, Lagos, Dr. Adedamola Dada, revealed that the hospital is now actively engaging retired specialists to bolster its workforce in a bid to address the challenges posed by the departure of health workers.

Dr. Dada shared insights during an interview in Lagos, attributing the need for such measures to what he referred to as the “Japa syndrome,” a term often used to describe professionals leaving their home country for opportunities abroad.

He emphasized the hospital’s commitment to expanding services and tackling issues head-on rather than succumbing to challenges.

“We are expanding our services, actively encouraging retired specialists, consultants, nurses, and others who still possess the required skills to join us. By creating an enabling environment, we aim to retain existing health workers and attract those considering retirement,” Dr. Dada stated.

Acknowledging that resignations have occurred, the CMD highlighted the hospital’s proactive approach to address the impact.

Dr. Dada affirmed that despite challenges, the FMC has designed programs and alternatives to replace departing staff, ensuring the continuity of essential healthcare services.

While acknowledging the broader issue of resignations within the healthcare system, Dr. Dada emphasized the importance of not allowing these challenges to overwhelm the healthcare sector, emphasizing the need for innovative solutions and proactive measures.

The FMC’s strategy of integrating retired specialists demonstrates a practical approach to mitigating the impact of workforce resignations on the hospital’s operations.(www.naija247news.com)

