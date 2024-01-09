EFCC releases Umar- Farouk after grilling but requires her to return for another round of interrogation

Jan 9,2024.

The former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq was allowed to return home Monday night, Jan. 8, after hours of interrogation by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

She was grilled for hours by crack detectives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the alleged laundering of N37,170,855,753.44.

But in line with the new policy of the commission, Sadiya was allowed to go home on bail.

A source told the Nation: “We have been grilling her for many hours on all the issues we have isolated for her.

“In line with our new policy, we will allow her to go home.

“She will however come on Tuesday for another round of interrogation.”(www.naija247news.com)

