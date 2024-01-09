Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

EFCC releases Umar- Farouk after grilling but requires her to return for another round of interrogation

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 9,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq was allowed to return home Monday night, Jan. 8, after hours of interrogation by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

She was grilled for hours by crack detectives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the alleged laundering of N37,170,855,753.44.

But in line with the new policy of the commission, Sadiya was allowed to go home on bail.

A source told the Nation: “We have been grilling her for many hours on all the issues we have isolated for her.
“In line with our new policy, we will allow her to go home.
“She will however come on Tuesday for another round of interrogation.”(www.naija247news.com)
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu arrives EFCC office for interrogation
Next article
Access Bank completes acquisition of Atlas Mara Zambia
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Access Bank completes acquisition of Atlas Mara Zambia

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Holdings Plc has announced that...

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu arrives EFCC office for interrogation

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 9,2024. Suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation,...

Suspended Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu Reportedly Yet To Handover Formally

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 9,2024. Dr Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs...

Anambra Gov. Soludo Suspends Monarch For Conferring Chieftaincy Title On Senator

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 9,2024. The Anambra State Government has suspended the traditional...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Access Bank completes acquisition of Atlas Mara Zambia

Companies & Markets 0
January 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Holdings Plc has announced that...

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu arrives EFCC office for interrogation

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 9,2024. Suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation,...

Suspended Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu Reportedly Yet To Handover Formally

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 9,2024. Dr Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading

%d