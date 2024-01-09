Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Court Fines FG N100m For Violation Of Emefiele’s Rights

By: The Editor

Date:

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja has awarded the sum of 100 million naira against the Federal Government, in favour of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for the violation of his right to personal liberty.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Court also declared his prolonged detention without trial, as a flagrant violation of his fundamental rights.

It also restrained the Federal Government and its agents from re-arresting or detaining Emefiele without an order of court.

The judgment was given in a fundamental human rights suit filed by the former CBN governor following his prolonged detention in the custody of the Department of State Services.

He had asked the court to order the respondents to pay the sum of N1bn damages and to restrain them from further arresting and or detaining him.
The Former CBN chief was arrested on June 10, 2023 shortly after his suspension by President Bola Tinubu.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s President Tinubu Suspends Female Minister Betta Edu Over Payment of Public Funds into Private Bank Accounts
Next article
Betta Edu To Report At EFCC Office Tuesday
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Injury Woes Mount for Super Eagles as Victor Boniface Joins Wilfred Ndidi on AFCON Sidelines

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
In a blow to the Super Eagles' AFCON 2023...

Dangote Oil Refinery to Test Run This Week, a Historic Shift in Nigeria’s Energy Sector

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery, spearheaded by Africa's wealthiest individual,...

Nigerian stocks rally, main index crosses 80,000 points for first time

The Editor The Editor -
ABUJA, Jan 8 - Nigerian stocks extended gains...

Nigeria’s Electrical Regulator Initiates Sale of Kaduna Electric, the Sixth Largest Power Utility, Amidst $130 Million Debt Crisis

The Editor The Editor -
Nigeria's electricity regulatory body has initiated the sale of...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Injury Woes Mount for Super Eagles as Victor Boniface Joins Wilfred Ndidi on AFCON Sidelines

FootBall 0
In a blow to the Super Eagles' AFCON 2023...

Dangote Oil Refinery to Test Run This Week, a Historic Shift in Nigeria’s Energy Sector

News Analysis 0
Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery, spearheaded by Africa's wealthiest individual,...

Nigerian stocks rally, main index crosses 80,000 points for first time

Top Stories 0
ABUJA, Jan 8 - Nigerian stocks extended gains...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading

%d