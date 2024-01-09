Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Betta Edu To Report At EFCC Office Tuesday

By: Naija247news

Date:

Suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Betta Edu will report at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja on Tuesday, Channels Television has learnt.
ADVERTISEMENT
Edu is expected to honour an invitation by the anti-graft agency following her suspension by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.
A top source in the anti-graft commission told Channels Television that the minister has been invited in line with President Tinubu’s directive that a thorough probe be conducted covering her time in the ministry.
Meanwhile, the EFCC quizzed Edu’s predecessor, Sadiya Farouq, on Monday, over an alleged laundering of N37.1 billion during her tenure as a minister under the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.
Farouq was still at the office of the EFCC as of 6pm on Monday.
Edu was caught in a N585m disbursement scandal involving her ministry, attracting widespread criticisms from rights groups and activists.
The predicament of the 37-year-old was worsened when the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, confirmed that although her office received a request from the humanitarian ministry to make certain payments, her office did not act on it.
In a statement on Monday afternoon, presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said his principal suspended Edu with immediate effect and ordered EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, “to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions” involving the ministry and “one or more agencies thereunder”.
Edu, 37, the youngest in the President’s cabinet before her suspension, was a fast-rising Amazon in the political space having occupied state and national offices at a young age.
Before her ministerial appointment last August, she was Cross River State Commissioner for Health and the National Women Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). Edu was a prominent figure in the campaign train of Tinubu, the then APC presidential candidate, during the electioneering process that brought the ex-Lagos governor into office as President.
Edu clinched her ministerial appointment about three months after Tinubu was sworn in as President. Her tenure as minister was, however, shortlived barely six months after, perhaps the shortest tenure by a minister in a long while.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Court Fines FG N100m For Violation Of Emefiele’s Rights
Next article
Nigeria Govt To Begin Full Contactless Passport Application, Home Delivery From March
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Injury Woes Mount for Super Eagles as Victor Boniface Joins Wilfred Ndidi on AFCON Sidelines

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
In a blow to the Super Eagles' AFCON 2023...

Dangote Oil Refinery to Test Run This Week, a Historic Shift in Nigeria’s Energy Sector

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery, spearheaded by Africa's wealthiest individual,...

Nigerian stocks rally, main index crosses 80,000 points for first time

The Editor The Editor -
ABUJA, Jan 8 - Nigerian stocks extended gains...

Nigeria’s Electrical Regulator Initiates Sale of Kaduna Electric, the Sixth Largest Power Utility, Amidst $130 Million Debt Crisis

The Editor The Editor -
Nigeria's electricity regulatory body has initiated the sale of...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Injury Woes Mount for Super Eagles as Victor Boniface Joins Wilfred Ndidi on AFCON Sidelines

FootBall 0
In a blow to the Super Eagles' AFCON 2023...

Dangote Oil Refinery to Test Run This Week, a Historic Shift in Nigeria’s Energy Sector

News Analysis 0
Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery, spearheaded by Africa's wealthiest individual,...

Nigerian stocks rally, main index crosses 80,000 points for first time

Top Stories 0
ABUJA, Jan 8 - Nigerian stocks extended gains...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading

%d