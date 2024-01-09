Betta Edu Refused Access To Tinubu After Being Suspended As Minister Of Humanitarian

Jan 9,2024.

The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, was denied access to President Tinubu on Monday afternoon, January 8.

TVC reports that Edu had tried to see the President after her suspension was approved but was denied access. A video shared online showed her vehicle being driven off afterwards.

The President this afternoon approved Edu’s suspension and directed the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as one or more agencies thereunder.

The 37-year-old Minister has been accused of granting approval for the disbursement of N585,198,500.00 into a personal account.(www.naija247news.com)

