Politics & Govt News

Betta Edu Refused Access To Tinubu After Being Suspended As Minister Of Humanitarian

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 9,2024.

The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, was denied access to President Tinubu on Monday afternoon, January 8.

TVC reports that Edu had tried to see the President after her suspension was approved but was denied access. A video shared online showed her vehicle being driven off afterwards.

The President this afternoon approved Edu’s suspension and directed the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as one or more agencies thereunder.

The 37-year-old Minister has been accused of granting approval for the disbursement of N585,198,500.00 into a personal account.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

