Bayelsa Police Commence Investigation on the death of mother of three

January 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bayelsa State Police Command

The Police Command in Bayelsa State, has commenced investigations into the death of a mother of three identified as Ese, whose decomposing body was dumped in a gutter along Akali street in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Ese who hailed from Egbo community in Delta, was said to be a trader who traded in cow skin, popularly known as Kpomo, at the Opolo market in Yenagoa.

Naija247news gathered that the corpse of the woman was discovered on Sunday morning following an offensive odour from the drainage where she was dumped.

Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, ASP Musa Mohammed, confirmed the unfortunate news to newsmen on Monday.

According to the command spokesperson, Mohammed, a police team had evacuated the corpse and commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances behind her death.

He said no suspect has been arrested but investigation was on to track those responsible for her death.

Eyewitnesses said the body showed signs that she was strangled before she was dumped into the gutter.

The deceased was said to have separated with her husband in April 2023. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...