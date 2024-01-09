Access Bank completes acquisition of Atlas Mara Zambia

January 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Access Holdings Plc has announced that Access Bank (Zambia) Limited, a subsidiary of the Company’s flagship subsidiary, Access Bank Plc has completed the acquisition of African Banking Corporation Zambia Limited trading as Atlas Mara Zambia. Atlas Mara Zambia is now wholly owned subsidiary of Access Zambia.

With the completion of the acquisition, Access Zambia will now move towards integrating and merging Atlas Mara Zambia into its operations, to create one of the top five in Zambia by total assets, with prospect to be in the top three by 2027.

Commenting on the transaction, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive of Access Holdings Plc said:

“This marks a significant milestone for Access Bank as we work towards achieving your vision of being the World’s Most Respected African Bank. We are poised for success by harmonising the robust brands, rich heritage, shared values, and best practices of both companies to create opportunities for all our stakeholders in Zambia SADC region”.

Access Zambia aims to play a vital role in driving the country's economic growth, offering innovative and personalized products and services to both the corporate and retail segments.

