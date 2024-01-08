Menu
Bandits demand N60m for 6 sisters abducted In Abuja

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The kidnappers of Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar and his six children, have contacted the family, demanding N60 million ransom.

Naija247news recalls that the victims were abducted on Tuesday night, January 2, 2024, in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to reports, the bandits later freed the father to go and look for the ransom to secure the release of his children.

His brother, Alhaji Abdulfatai, who led policemen to foil their abduction, was shot dead by the bandits.

Two among the three injured policemen hit by bullets during the fire exchange have reportedly died, Daily Trust reported.

Following the new development, the family of the victims, from Okekere area of Ilọrin, Kwara State, on Sunday solicited funds towards their rescue.

A relative of the victims, Sherifdeen, described the period as very “challenging for the family.”

“They have contacted the family asking for N60m ransom after prolonged pleading. They freed the father but held the children captive. We have been given Friday, January 12, 2024 to look for the money,” Sherifdeen said.

“That is N10 million per child. To support the efforts in securing their freedom, we humbly seek financial assistance. We have provided bank details on my Facebook page,”

“As we await any communication from the kidnappers, we request your prayers for the safe release of our loved ones and appreciate any (financial) support during this challenging time,” he added.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

