Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investigative News and Reports

Tinubu orders probe into Humanitarian Affairs Minister’s private bank account payments.

By: Naija247news

Date:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed that a thorough and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details of payments of funds by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation into a private account.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris disclosed this in a statement on Sunday evening.

The minister said the presidential directive was sequel to the widespread information circulating regarding payments made by Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

A memo issued by the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, instructing the Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, to pay N585m into the private bank account of a project accountant in her ministry, Bridget Oniyelu, had surfaced at the weekend. Edu had stated in the memo that the funds were meant for disbursement to vulnerable people in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos and Ogun states, under the federal government poverty intervention project called Grants for Vulnerable Groups.

In a statement on Sunday, Information minister said the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Tinubu, was transparent and accountable to the people, and committed to ensuring that public funds were allocated and utilized effectively and efficiently to address the needs of Nigerians.

“In light of recent events, the President has directed that a thorough and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details.

“The government is determined to unravel the truth as it relates to this matter, and assures that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that any breaches and infractions are identified and decisively punished, in line with the Administration’s commitment to public accountability and due process.”

Idris said the “the Ministry of Information and National Orientation acknowledged the concerns raised by the public regarding the alleged payment of funds into a private account by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. We are aware of the narratives circulating widely and wish to assure Nigerians that the Government takes these issues most seriously.”

He however said, “the public is advised to note, against the backdrop of various unverified narratives circulating on the Internet, that the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, under the leadership of Minister Mohammed Idris, is the primary source for verified information about events and actions of the Federal Government of Nigeria,” adding, “only accurate details will be shared with the public.”

He also assured that the Ministry was committed to providing timely updates to keep Nigerians informed about the progress of the investigation.

“We urge Nigerians to exercise patience as the investigation unfolds. The government is focused on ensuring a fair and unbiased process, and the findings will be communicated duly and transparently to the public,” he added.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
The Burden of Lucky Aiyedatiwa
Next article
Geopolitical Strain Escalates as Israel-Hamas Conflict Enters Fourth Month, Prompting Concerns Over Regional Stability
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Super Eagles Prepare for AFCON with Friendly Showdown Against Guinea’s Syli Nationale in Abu Dhabi

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Super Eagles are set to face Guinea’s Syli...

Fish Out Nigeria’s Corrupt Female Ministers Edu, Sadiya’s Alleged Accomplices, Group Tells Tinubu Govt

Naija247news Naija247news -
CISLAC, a civil society group, is urging the Federal...

Geopolitical Strain Escalates as Israel-Hamas Conflict Enters Fourth Month, Prompting Concerns Over Regional Stability

The Editor The Editor -
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza,...

The Burden of Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Naija247news Naija247news -
In advertising the idea of a bed of roses,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading

%d