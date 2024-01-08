Tinubu Approves N12 Billion Payment to Settle Debts for Nigeria’s National Sports Teams

President Bola Tinubu has greenlit the disbursement of N12 billion owed to various national sports teams, including the Super Eagles.

The approval, revealed in a statement from Tinubu’s Media Centre on Sunday, encompasses settling senior national team coaches’ salaries for up to 15 months and addressing outstanding allowances and commitments owed to the senior national teams, female teams, and the Under-20 national team.

The timely release of funds coincides with the Super Eagles’ preparations for their participation in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations later this month.

