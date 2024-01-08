Menu
Search
Subscribe
Opinion

The Burden of Lucky Aiyedatiwa

By: Naija247news

Date:

In advertising the idea of a bed of roses, many people forget or intentionally ignore the part of roses having thorns. There is a lesson here for individuals like the newly inaugurated governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa. By upgrading his status, he has unavoidably upgraded his burdens.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ondo is still garbed in sackcloth and ashes over the passing of Rotimi Akeredolu, the former governor of the state. Akeredolu’s death was sudden and many citizens of Ondo have not been able to get over the fact that the person they elected into office did not finish his term before the cold hands of death dragged him away from life. One person who has likely overthrown such sentiments is Akeredolu’s deputy, Aiyedatiwa, who is now governor.

Aiyedatiwa’s seemingly quick overpowering of the sentiment of mourning is not because he is callous or excited at the opportunity to be governor in his deceased boss’ place. No, it is that Aiyedatiwa has entered into a grinding machine of trouble, losing peace and sleep because of pressures from all around.

According to sources, Aiyedatiwa wants to please President Bola Tinubu. The president is one of the closest friends of Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa is alleged to consider himself on a lower rung concerning his relationship with Tinubu. Because of this, Aiyedatiwa is reportedly deprived of sleep over how to curry favour with the president, obtaining his support for the years to come.

Additionally, Aiyedatiwa is allegedly under pressure over who to select as his cabinet members. Old rivals are popping up with acquaintances, each wanting a share of the pie. And even though Aiyedatiwa’s choices should be simple, they are not.

Currently, things are not at all easy for Aiyedatiwa. Given these circumstances, perhaps Aiyedatiwa would rather someone else be governor instead of him.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fake Degrees: Any End in Sight?
Next article
Tinubu orders probe into Humanitarian Affairs Minister’s private bank account payments.
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading

%d