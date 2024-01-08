Suspected Bandits kill corps member on his way to Katsina for monthly clearance

January 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected bandits reportedly killed a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member identified as Obaje Saidu.

One Asta Matthew, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Sunday, January 7, 2024, said the incident happened when the Nasarawa State University, Keffi graduate, was travelling back to Katsina State for his monthly clearance.

“The major problem of Nigeria is lack of Insecurity. Obaje Saidu was killed by bandits on his way back to Katsina for his monthly clearance. I remember how hard you worked for your relocation back to Kaduna but NYSC denied you, my dearest friend, Excess it feels hurt to say goodbye Mr. Marcho Batch B1, we made our platoon the best in camp history was made with you. Rest in Peace Legend, your killers will never find peace. Adieu,” she wrote.(www.naija247news.com).

