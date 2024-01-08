Popular Kenyan socialite murdered in Nairobi Airbnb

January 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Kenyan socialite, Starlet Wahu was brutally murdered at an AirBnb in South B, Nairobi County, Kenya.

Wahu, 26, who is the younger sister of controversial preacher, Victor Kanyari, was found dead in the apartment on Thursday morning, January 4, 2024.

Police reports indicate that the deceased, 26, arrived at Papino Apartments on Wednesday evening in the company of a man identified as 34-year-old John Matara.

The socialite was buried at her family home in Kamulu on Saturday, January 6, after a post mortem carried out at City Mortuary on Friday, January 5, revealed she died of excessive bleeding.

Video surveillance from the apartments captured Wahu and Matara entering an elevator within the apartment block before disembarking on the fourth floor and proceeding to their room which they had reportedly rented for a night.

Police later discovered the deceased’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood inside the apartment after the Airbnb’s owner, Florence Ngina, told authorities that Matara hastily left the premises on Thursday morning wearing blood-stained clothes.

After Ngina received the information from a security guard manning the apartments, she quickly rushing to the scene where she discovered that the apartment had been locked from the outside.

Using a spare key, Ngina gained access to the apartment only to discover Wahu’s body in the living room. She subsequently filed the report at South B police station prompting police and DCI officers to proceed to the scene of crime.

Police reports indicate that there were signs of a struggle between Wahu and her killer, as the scene appeared bloody, disarrayed and chaotic.

Wahu was reportedly stabbed in the head and the right thigh during the incident.

Makadara police boss, Judith Nyongesa said Wahu bled to death.

“The suspect cut the woman’s vein connecting to the heart which is why she died faster,” the police boss said.

Police likewise discovered HIV testing kits, used condoms, bhang, a bottle of alcohol and a blood-stained kitchen knife, believed to be the murder weapon, at the scene.

Her body was moved to City Mortuary.

While investigating the incident, police were able to use Matara’s phone to track him down to Mbagathi County Hospital where he was reportedly found receiving treatment for a stab wound.

Matara, who was in the company of a friend, was subsequently arrested and detained for questioning after being discharged.

Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing.

