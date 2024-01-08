PDP Demands Betta Edu’s Sack, Prosecution Over Alleged Fraud

Jan 8,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called for the immediate sack and prosecution of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, over the alleged looting of N44 billion National Social Investment Programme Agency, NSIPA, fund, including the N585.2 million diverted to a private account.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed the party’s position in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, the alleged fraud is just a tip of the iceberg of what he called “unprecedented treasury looting, unbridled stealing and plundering of resources going on in the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration which has practically brought the nation’s economy to its knees”.

“Is it not tragic and heartbreaking that a minister entrusted with public funds to support millions of poor Nigerians who have been impoverished by the APC, turned around to divert hundreds of millions of naira meant for the wellbeing of the poor?

“The continuing stay of Betta Edu as Minister is therefore provocative and amounts to stealing from a people and daring them to do their worst.

“It further confirms our Party’s position that the Tinubu-led APC government is a cesspit of corruption; a haven for thieves and treasury looters.

“Nigerians were shocked by reports of how Betta Edu and the suspended National Coordinator of NSIPA, Halima Shehu allegedly engaged in brazen looting of billions of Naira while Nigerians who the funds are meant for are deprived and abandoned to excruciating hardship and misery,” the PDP spokesman added.(www.naija247news.com)

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...