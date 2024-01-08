Oyo residents escape death as truck rams into houses

January 8, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Many residents escaped death when a truck rammed into houses in Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State.

It was gathered that the incident happened in the Iserin area of Iseyin on Sunday afternoon, January 7, 2024.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened after the truck carrying bags of cement, lost control, resulting in significant damage to properties.

People who gathered to rescue residents from the affected buildings, said they saw the truck driver and his motor-boy jump out and vanish into the thin air after the accident.

The residents believe that the duo fled because they felt there were casualties.

It was further learnt that some shops in the area were also affected.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...