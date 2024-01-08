Menu
Ogun Technician electrocuted while repairing refrigerator

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A technician identified as Sanjo Adeosun has been electrocuted on Power Street in the Abule-Iroko area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the owner of the freezer, Amos Alexander, told the Sango-Ota Police Division that the technician died during the process of repairing the freezer.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday, January 7, 2024, said Adeosun’s body had been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital for an autopsy.

“When the incident was brought to the attention of our men, they rushed to the scene and took the man to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctor on duty. The deceased victim’s body has been deposited at the hospital morgue. His family has been contacted about the incident,” the PPRO stated. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
