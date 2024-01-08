Nigeria’s Super Eagles Prepare for AFCON with Friendly Showdown Against Guinea’s Syli Nationale in Abu Dhabi

The Super Eagles are set to face Guinea’s Syli Nationale in a friendly clash in Abu Dhabi, fine-tuning their strategies ahead of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire. Head Coach José Peseiro has a crucial opportunity to test various patterns against formidable opposition, precisely a week before their opening game against Equatorial Guinea’s Nzalang National at Abidjan’s Stade Alassane Ouattara.

Nigeria’s Eagles find themselves in Group A alongside the host nation Cote d’Ivoire and two other Guinean nations, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau. The encounter with Syli Nationale provides a chance to gauge Coach Peseiro’s approach as the continental showdown approaches.

Syli Nationale, historically one of Africa’s strongest teams, won silver at the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations and posed a significant challenge to top teams in the 1970s and 1980s. The Eagles narrowly defeated them 1-0 in the group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, setting the stage for an intriguing encounter on Monday at the Bani Yas Stadium.

With 24 out of Nigeria’s 25-man squad already in the Gulf, intensive training has been underway, offering insights into Coach Peseiro’s tactical preferences. Kelechi Iheanacho, nursing an injury, is expected to join the squad in Lagos on Tuesday evening before departure to the Ivorian capital on January 10.

The Super Eagles, seeking a fourth African title, aim to join West African rivals Ghana with four championships. Their group stage matches include fixtures against Equatorial Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, and Guinea Bissau, setting the stage for an exciting campaign in the quest for continental glory.

