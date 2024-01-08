Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Nigeria’s Super Eagles Prepare for AFCON with Friendly Showdown Against Guinea’s Syli Nationale in Abu Dhabi

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Super Eagles are set to face Guinea’s Syli Nationale in a friendly clash in Abu Dhabi, fine-tuning their strategies ahead of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire. Head Coach José Peseiro has a crucial opportunity to test various patterns against formidable opposition, precisely a week before their opening game against Equatorial Guinea’s Nzalang National at Abidjan’s Stade Alassane Ouattara.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria’s Eagles find themselves in Group A alongside the host nation Cote d’Ivoire and two other Guinean nations, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau. The encounter with Syli Nationale provides a chance to gauge Coach Peseiro’s approach as the continental showdown approaches.

Syli Nationale, historically one of Africa’s strongest teams, won silver at the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations and posed a significant challenge to top teams in the 1970s and 1980s. The Eagles narrowly defeated them 1-0 in the group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, setting the stage for an intriguing encounter on Monday at the Bani Yas Stadium.

With 24 out of Nigeria’s 25-man squad already in the Gulf, intensive training has been underway, offering insights into Coach Peseiro’s tactical preferences. Kelechi Iheanacho, nursing an injury, is expected to join the squad in Lagos on Tuesday evening before departure to the Ivorian capital on January 10.

The Super Eagles, seeking a fourth African title, aim to join West African rivals Ghana with four championships. Their group stage matches include fixtures against Equatorial Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, and Guinea Bissau, setting the stage for an exciting campaign in the quest for continental glory.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fish Out Nigeria’s Corrupt Female Ministers Edu, Sadiya’s Alleged Accomplices, Group Tells Tinubu Govt
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Fish Out Nigeria’s Corrupt Female Ministers Edu, Sadiya’s Alleged Accomplices, Group Tells Tinubu Govt

Naija247news Naija247news -
CISLAC, a civil society group, is urging the Federal...

Geopolitical Strain Escalates as Israel-Hamas Conflict Enters Fourth Month, Prompting Concerns Over Regional Stability

The Editor The Editor -
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza,...

Tinubu orders probe into Humanitarian Affairs Minister’s private bank account payments.

Naija247news Naija247news -
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed that a thorough...

The Burden of Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Naija247news Naija247news -
In advertising the idea of a bed of roses,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading

%d