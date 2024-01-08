Nigerian and Venezuelan nationals arrested with 880 grams of cocaine in India

January 8, 2024.

Police have arrested an alleged Nigerian drug peddler and seized 880 grams of high-quality cocaine worth Rs 9 crore from him in the western suburb of Saki Naka, Mumbai, India.

The interrogation of the Nigerian led the police to arrest his associate and supplier, a 19-year-old Venezuelan national, who had smuggled the drugs into the country from Ethiopia by concealing them in his stomach.

Both men have been arrested on charges under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police said in a statement on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

According to the police, Sakinaka police sub-inspectors Rajendra Nagar, Pankaj Pardeshi and their teams were carrying out night patrols when they spotted a man moving suspiciously.

When the police asked him to stop, he got scared and tried to run away. But the police team caught him immediately. He was identified as Daniel, 38, a Nigerian national.

“When he was searched, 88 plastic capsules were found in his possession. These capsules were stuffed with 880 grams of high quality cocaine. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth Rs 9 crore in the international market,” said Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 10.

Daniel’s interrogation led cops to a hotel in Sakinaka, from where the police arrested Joel Ramos, 19, a Venezuelan national.

Investigations have revealed that Ramos had come to India a few days ago by Ethiopian airline from Addis Ababa.

He had concealed the said cocaine capsules in his stomach. After successfully smuggling it into India, he gave it to Daniel for further selling, Nalawade added.

The suspects have been charged under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for allegedly smuggling and selling commercial quantities of cocaine and also for violation of the Foreigners Act. (www.naija247news.com).

