Nigeria President, Bola Tinubu Congratulates DR Congo President, Tshisekedi On Re-Election

Jan 8,2024.

President Bola Tinubu congratulates President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo on his re-election.

President Tinubu commends the government and the people of DR Congo for ensuring a successful conduct of the last elections.

The President also congratulates the people of DR Congo for deepening democratic norms by exercising their rights without resorting to acts inimical to the sustenance of democracy.

“It is welcoming that the last elections in DR Congo were well-concluded. Democracy is sustainable on the continent. I congratulate President Tshisekedi on his victory. The President has demonstrated statesmanship in his handling of regional and continental matters. Africa will overcome any challenge with governance by popular consent, and democracy will thrive,” President Tinubu states.

The President wishes President Tshisekedi a successful term in office.(www.naija247news.com)

