NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Exchanges to N869.39/$1 at NAFEM, Falls to N1,245/$1 at Black Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira gained N25.84 or 2.9 per cent against the United States Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Friday, January 5 to close at N869.39 versus the rate of N895.23/$1 it was sold on Thursday.

This happened as the market saw an improvement in the supply of foreign exchange (FX) to the space, with the turnover expanding by 97.9 per cent or $66.9 million to $135.39 million from the $68.49 million recorded a day earlier.

Also, the Naira posted a positive performance against the greenback in the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) window after it chalked up N8 to close at N1,218/$1 compared with the previous day’s N1,226/$1.

However, the local currency lost N5 against the US Dollar in the black market yesterday to finish at N1,245/$1, in contrast to Thursday’s closing price of N1,240/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari welcomes baby number 5
NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, haziness from Monday
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

%d