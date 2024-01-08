Naira Exchanges to N869.39/$1 at NAFEM, Falls to N1,245/$1 at Black Market

January 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira gained N25.84 or 2.9 per cent against the United States Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Friday, January 5 to close at N869.39 versus the rate of N895.23/$1 it was sold on Thursday.

This happened as the market saw an improvement in the supply of foreign exchange (FX) to the space, with the turnover expanding by 97.9 per cent or $66.9 million to $135.39 million from the $68.49 million recorded a day earlier.

Also, the Naira posted a positive performance against the greenback in the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) window after it chalked up N8 to close at N1,218/$1 compared with the previous day’s N1,226/$1.

However, the local currency lost N5 against the US Dollar in the black market yesterday to finish at N1,245/$1, in contrast to Thursday’s closing price of N1,240/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

