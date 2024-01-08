Menu
Inter Miami, Led by Lionel Messi, Favored to Secure MLS Title in 2024 Season

As Major League Soccer gears up for a potentially memorable season, Inter Miami, one of the underperformers from 2023, emerges as the frontrunner to clinch the 2024 title, with Lionel Messi leading the charge. Boosting their offensive lineup with the addition of Luis Suarez over the winter break, Miami aims for a triumphant turnaround after losing defender Kamal Miller in a trade with the Portland Timbers.

Following closely behind is Los Angeles FC, the 2022 MLS Cup winners and champions of the Western Conference in the previous season. Tied for the third spot are the recent MLS Cup champions, Columbus Crew, and their cross-state rivals, FC Cincinnati, both with +1200 odds.

The title odds lineup further includes the Philadelphia Union at +1400, Seattle Sounders at +1600, and Atlanta United at +2000. Rounding out the top ten are the Houston Dynamo, LA Galaxy, and New York Red Bulls, all tied at +2500 odds.

Inter Miami and the LA Galaxy, the only teams in the top ten that didn’t make last season’s MLS Cup playoffs, are looking to reshape their narratives. Inter Miami, undergoing a transition since mid-last season, rebounded under manager Tata Martino and the addition of Lionel Messi.

Despite winning the inaugural Leagues Cup, they fell short in other competitions, including a loss in the US Open Cup final to Houston. The LA Galaxy, after a period of poor form overseen by former team president Chris Klein, sees renewed hopes with changes in leadership.

