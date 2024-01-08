If you don’t want to be betrayed, don’t enter politics – FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Jan 8,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and immediate past governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has said that anyone aspiring to be a politician and doesn’t want to be betrayed should not bother venturing into politics.

Wike who is currently in a running battle with his successor, Governor Sim Fubara, stated this at his New Year banquet he held in Rivers state on Sunday, January 7. In his words;

‘’Why do you have shock absorber? You can marry today and she leaves tomorrow morning. Will you die? You have to be alive to marry another wife. You buy Global 7000, it crashes. will you die? You buy a car and armed robber takes it on the road, will you die? You must have shock absorber. That is the only way you can survive.

President Tinubu tols me when we were meeting, he said look ‘ somebody told him don’t trust this person’. Politics and betrayal are the same mother and father. If you don’t want to be betrayed, don’t enter into politics. Don’t bother that anybody betrayed you. Prepare yourself that it will happen”(www.naija247news.com)

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...