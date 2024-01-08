Menu
If you don’t want to be betrayed, don’t enter politics – FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike (video)

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 8,2024.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has warned employers about the nation’s capital.

Head of Corporate Communications at the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service, FCT-IRS, Mustapha Sumaila, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, all employers in Abuja should file their 2023 annual returns on or before January 31 2024.

He added that the demand complied with Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) 2011 (as amended).

“It is also clearly stated in Sections 94, 95 and 96 of PITA, which stipulate penalties for non-filing, incorrect/false declaration and late submission, and the Service would not hesitate to enforce the laws on the defaulters.

“Meanwhile, FCT-IRS encourages employers of labour, organizations, and agents to file their returns before the January 31 deadline; otherwise, the late filers and non-filers are penalized in accordance with the law,” he stated.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group.

