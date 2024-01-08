If a marriage ends, change of name should be optional for women – Actress Mary Remy Njoku

January 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actress Mary Remmy Njoku says whenever a marriage ends, it should be optional for women to change their names.

According to the movie producer, a woman cannot build a name over the years only for her to be asked to remove it simply because her husband is no longer interested in their union.

She argued that a mother shouldn’t be compelled to have a different name from her underaged children except she is allowed to change their names.

She said:

“ If marriage ends, change of name should be OPTIONAL biko. Someone cannot build a name for years and be asked to change it just because oga no wan do again.

“A mother shouldn’t be compelled to have a different name from her underaged kids. Except she is allowed to change their names too 🤔🤔.” (www.naija247news.com).

