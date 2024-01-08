Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

If a marriage ends, change of name should be optional for women – Actress Mary Remy Njoku

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 8, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actress Mary Remmy Njoku says whenever a marriage ends, it should be optional for women to change their names.

According to the movie producer, a woman cannot build a name over the years only for her to be asked to remove it simply because her husband is no longer interested in their union.

She argued that a mother shouldn’t be compelled to have a different name from her underaged children except she is allowed to change their names.

She said:

“ If marriage ends, change of name should be OPTIONAL biko. Someone cannot build a name for years and be asked to change it just because oga no wan do again.

“A mother shouldn’t be compelled to have a different name from her underaged kids. Except she is allowed to change their names too 🤔🤔.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
If you don’t want to be betrayed, don’t enter politics – FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
Next article
If you don’t want to be betrayed, don’t enter politics – FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike (video)
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, haziness from Monday

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Naira Exchanges to N869.39/$1 at NAFEM, Falls to N1,245/$1 at Black Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira gained N25.84 or...

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari welcomes baby number 5

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has...

Popular Kenyan socialite murdered in Nairobi Airbnb

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Kenyan socialite, Starlet Wahu was...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, haziness from Monday

NiMets 0
January 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Naira Exchanges to N869.39/$1 at NAFEM, Falls to N1,245/$1 at Black Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
January 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira gained N25.84 or...

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari welcomes baby number 5

Entertainment 0
January 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading

%d