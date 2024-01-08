Menu
Gunmen invade Abuja estate, abduct 10 residents

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown Gunmen have kidnapped ten residents at Sagwari Layout Estate in the Dutse axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Eyewitnesses claimed the kidnappers who appeared like herdsmen, invaded the estate at 7p.m on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

One of the victims, who sent a distress message to the estate’s WhatsApp group, had initially raised an alarm that his family was in danger before he stopped responding to subsequent messages.

It was gathered that two members of staff were abducted from a hotel, while eight residents were kidnapped from the estate.

A security guard, who was overpowered and beaten by the invaders, has been rescued.

Residents have mobilised security operatives in collaboration with the estate security guards to comb the hills within the vicinity of the estate.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

