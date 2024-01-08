Menu
Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari welcomes baby number 5

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has welcomed baby number 5 with her mystery husband.

The thespian disclosed this via her verified Instagram account on Sunday.

She shared a photo of herself and her newborn, whose gender she kept hidden.

In her caption, Buari stated that she has been blessed with “another beautiful blessing.”

Fans and colleagues thronged to the comment section to congratulate the delectable actress.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

