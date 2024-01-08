Fish Out Nigeria’s Corrupt Female Ministers Edu, Sadiya’s Alleged Accomplices, Group Tells Tinubu Govt

CISLAC, a civil society group, is urging the Federal Government and anti-graft agencies to uncover the alleged partners in the financial mismanagement saga involving the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, and her predecessor, Sadiya Farouq.

Expressing concern on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, CISLAC Executive Director Auwal Rafsanjani emphasized the need to investigate those associated with the ministers, saying, “If we want to get to the root of this, we must get them investigated.”

Rafsanjani expressed disappointment that a ministry meant to support citizens was entangled in alleged fund diversions. He called on President Bola Tinubu to implement comprehensive reforms across ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), noting that fund diversions were not exclusive to the humanitarian ministry.

Acknowledging the government’s probe into the ministers, Rafsanjani commended the effort, emphasizing the importance of taking these investigations seriously due to the country’s financial challenges. He urged the government to display the political will to pursue the probes to completion and extend investigations to other MDAs.

Highlighting the controversy surrounding Betta Edu’s alleged involvement in approving funds to a personal account, Rafsanjani stressed the need for thorough investigations.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is also presently examining Sadiya Farouq’s tenure over alleged money laundering.

