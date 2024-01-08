Menu
Search
Subscribe
Election Views

Fish Out Nigeria’s Corrupt Female Ministers Edu, Sadiya’s Alleged Accomplices, Group Tells Tinubu Govt

By: Naija247news

Date:

CISLAC, a civil society group, is urging the Federal Government and anti-graft agencies to uncover the alleged partners in the financial mismanagement saga involving the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, and her predecessor, Sadiya Farouq.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Expressing concern on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, CISLAC Executive Director Auwal Rafsanjani emphasized the need to investigate those associated with the ministers, saying, “If we want to get to the root of this, we must get them investigated.”

Rafsanjani expressed disappointment that a ministry meant to support citizens was entangled in alleged fund diversions. He called on President Bola Tinubu to implement comprehensive reforms across ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), noting that fund diversions were not exclusive to the humanitarian ministry.

Acknowledging the government’s probe into the ministers, Rafsanjani commended the effort, emphasizing the importance of taking these investigations seriously due to the country’s financial challenges. He urged the government to display the political will to pursue the probes to completion and extend investigations to other MDAs.

Highlighting the controversy surrounding Betta Edu’s alleged involvement in approving funds to a personal account, Rafsanjani stressed the need for thorough investigations.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is also presently examining Sadiya Farouq’s tenure over alleged money laundering.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Geopolitical Strain Escalates as Israel-Hamas Conflict Enters Fourth Month, Prompting Concerns Over Regional Stability
Next article
Nigeria’s Super Eagles Prepare for AFCON with Friendly Showdown Against Guinea’s Syli Nationale in Abu Dhabi
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Super Eagles Prepare for AFCON with Friendly Showdown Against Guinea’s Syli Nationale in Abu Dhabi

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Super Eagles are set to face Guinea’s Syli...

Geopolitical Strain Escalates as Israel-Hamas Conflict Enters Fourth Month, Prompting Concerns Over Regional Stability

The Editor The Editor -
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza,...

Tinubu orders probe into Humanitarian Affairs Minister’s private bank account payments.

Naija247news Naija247news -
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed that a thorough...

The Burden of Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Naija247news Naija247news -
In advertising the idea of a bed of roses,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading

%d