Consolidated Hallmark Insurance transforms into Hallmark Insurance Holding Company.

For the board and management of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, the new year spells a new dawn for the company with the birth of a new holding company that houses no less than five subsidiaries.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The holding company, Consolidated Hallmark Holding Company Plc, now stands as parent body for Consolidated Hall Mark Insurance Limited, CHI Micro Insurance Limited, CHI Health Management Organisation, CHI Capital Limited and Grand Treasurers Limited.

The firm’s new expansion strategy witnessed a change in the leadership baton of the organisation as the erstwhile Managing Director of Consolidated Hall Mark Insurance, Mr Eddie Efekoha, becomes the Managing Director of the holding company while Mrs Mary Adeyanju emerges the Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer Consolidated Hallmark Insurance.

The development also saw the appointment of Katrina Itua as Executive Director Finance and Investments for the insurance company while Mr Jimalex Orjiakor emerged Executive Director operations of CHI Insurance firm.

Announcing these at a press briefing organised by the holding company in Lagos, Efekoha, who is currently the President West Africa Insurance Organisation (WAICA) and former Chairman Nigeria Insurers Association (NIA) said investments in various businesses is the hub of the new holding company’s activities. He said the holding company also has penchant for profitability and good returns on investment while giving back to its host community, which is Nigerian business environment where it operates.

Reading his score cards as the erstwhile MD/CEO of the CHI underwriting firm, he said between the year 2007 when the company commenced business as Consolidated Hallmark Insurance and 2023, it has recorded tremendous achievements.

He listed some of these achievements as growth in the company’s balance Sheet size from N4.65 billion to the current N21 billion. Expansion in the number of licensed firms from one to five licensed firms’ capacity building among its workforce and advancement in technology.

He said the company has alway ranked fifth among firms that submit its annual reports to the regulator even up to this year of transition to IFR17.

He also said the firm Leverages on people and technology to execute pet projects citing example of essay competition for tertiary institution students.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...