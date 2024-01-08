Menu
CBN settles additional FX forwards with banks

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in fulfilment of its commitment to eliminate the backlog of pending matured foreign exchange in Deposit Money Banks (DMBs),recently disbursed approximately $61.64m to foreign airlines through various banks.

This initiative is part of the CBN’s efforts to decrease its remaining liability to the airlines.

This information was confirmed weekend in Abuja by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department at the CBN, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali.

Mrs. Ali further disclosed that, in the past three months, the CBN has also redeemed outstanding forward liabilities amounting to almost $ 2 billion.

This underscores the bank’s commitment to the resolution of pending obligations and a functional foreign exchange market.

According to her, these payments signify the CBN’s ongoing efforts to settle all remaining valid forward transactions, with the aim of alleviating the current pressure on the country’s exchange rate.

It is anticipated that this initiative by the CBN should provide a considerable boost to the Naira against other major world currencies and further increase investor confidence in the Nigeria economy.(www.naija247news.com)

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

