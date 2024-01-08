Menu
Bye-Elections: Gaidam’s In-Law, Ex-IGP’s Son, FUTO Don Pick APC Tickets In Yobe, Ondo, Ebonyi

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 8,2024.

Musa Mustapha, the father-in-law of the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the Yobe East Senatorial by-election slated for February.

Mustapha is in the race to replace Senator Gaidam, who represented Yobe East Senatorial District before his appointment as Minister of Police Affairs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija247News reports that Gaidam, a former governor of Yobe is married to Mustapha’s daughter.

In Ondo, Ifeoluwa Ehindero, the son of the erstwhile Inspector-General of Police, Sunday Ehindero, has emerged as the candidate of APC for the Akoko Northeast and Northwest federal constituency by-election scheduled for February 3.

Naija247News reports that Ifeoluwa polled 105 votes out of the 106 accredited voters, beating his main challenger in the primary, David Makinde, who scored one vote.

Recall that the House of Representatives seat became vacant following the resignation of the former lawmaker, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo of the APC, who was appointed as Minister of Interior by President Tinubu.

In Ebonyi State, a professor in agricultural extension administration with the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Prof. Anthony Okorie, yesterday emerged victorious in the by-election of the ruling APC for Ebonyi South senatorial district.

He polled 281 votes out of 285 accredited voters in which four were found invalid.

His victory at Saturday’s primary was smoothened following the successful harmonisation meeting where interested parties, stakeholders and aspirants met and agreed on having him as the consensus candidate.

Ebonyi South senatorial seat became vacant following the resignation of Senator David Umahi, a former governor of the state from the Senate to serve as Minister for Work. (www.naija247news.com)

 

 

 

 

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

