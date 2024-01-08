Menu
Search
Subscribe
Election Views

Betty Edu, urged to insults Nigerians amid alleged N585 million diversion attempt, per Falana-led ASCAB.

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Alliance on Surviving Covid-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) has called on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, to refrain from insulting Nigerians amidst revelations of a leaked memo instructing over N585 million payment into a private account.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

ASCAB, chaired by Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), urged the minister to acknowledge the impropriety exposed by the leaked document instead of dismissing it as a fabrication.

In a statement on Sunday, ASCAB emphasized that the minister, instead of apologizing and resigning for the attempted illegality, described the allegations as an attempt by detractors to undermine her ministry’s efforts.

The leaked memo revealed that Edu directed the Accountant General to pay N585.18 million into a private account, a directive rightly rejected by the Accountant General.

ASCAB pointed out that despite the Accountant General’s intervention, the offense of an attempt to commit a felony has already occurred.

The alliance commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for recovering N37 billion meant for vulnerable people and urged the EFCC to expedite the investigation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to bring indicted individuals to trial.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Approves N12 Billion Payment to Settle Debts for Nigeria’s National Sports Teams
Next article
Tragedy In Ghana By Prof. Moyo Oyediji
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tragedy In Ghana By Prof. Moyo Oyediji

Naija247news Naija247news -
I arrived in Accra, Ghana, from Brussels with Belgium...

Tinubu Approves N12 Billion Payment to Settle Debts for Nigeria’s National Sports Teams

Naija247news Naija247news -
President Bola Tinubu has greenlit the disbursement of N12...

28-Year-Old Nigerian Female Ammunition Supplier To Bandits Arrested On Kano Expressway

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
8-year-old female supplier of ammunition to bandits, identified as...

Depay Fires Atletico Past Lugo Into Copa Del Rey Last 16

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Memphis Depay struck twice for Atletico Madrid in a...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tragedy In Ghana By Prof. Moyo Oyediji

Opinion 0
I arrived in Accra, Ghana, from Brussels with Belgium...

Tinubu Approves N12 Billion Payment to Settle Debts for Nigeria’s National Sports Teams

FootBall 0
President Bola Tinubu has greenlit the disbursement of N12...

28-Year-Old Nigerian Female Ammunition Supplier To Bandits Arrested On Kano Expressway

Regions 0
8-year-old female supplier of ammunition to bandits, identified as...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading

%d