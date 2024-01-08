Betty Edu, urged to insults Nigerians amid alleged N585 million diversion attempt, per Falana-led ASCAB.

The Alliance on Surviving Covid-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) has called on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, to refrain from insulting Nigerians amidst revelations of a leaked memo instructing over N585 million payment into a private account.

ASCAB, chaired by Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), urged the minister to acknowledge the impropriety exposed by the leaked document instead of dismissing it as a fabrication.

In a statement on Sunday, ASCAB emphasized that the minister, instead of apologizing and resigning for the attempted illegality, described the allegations as an attempt by detractors to undermine her ministry’s efforts.

The leaked memo revealed that Edu directed the Accountant General to pay N585.18 million into a private account, a directive rightly rejected by the Accountant General.

ASCAB pointed out that despite the Accountant General’s intervention, the offense of an attempt to commit a felony has already occurred.

The alliance commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for recovering N37 billion meant for vulnerable people and urged the EFCC to expedite the investigation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to bring indicted individuals to trial.

