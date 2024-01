January 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Big Brother Naija reality star, Lilo Aderogba, has reacted after fans began speculating that she is pregnant.

She shared photos of herself wearing a bubu gown and some of her followers commented that she looks pregnant.

Lilo responded to one of the commenters, “At least give me the man first before talking about pregnancy.”(www.naija247news.com).

